Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says West Ham forward leaving is ‘concrete possibility’

Danny Ings leaving West Ham in the January transfer window ‘is a concrete possibility’.

That’s according to leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who wouldn’t rule out a mid-season transfer for the former Liverpool hitman.

Despite joining the Hammers from Aston Villa at the start of the year, Ings, 31, is facing an uncertain future after struggling to convince David Moyes he is worthy of becoming a regular.

With Michail Antonio still the preferred option up front and Jarrod Bowen asked to play as a centre forward whenever the Jamaican is unavailable, it is clear Ings is not in his manager’s long-term plans.

And although the forward’s next possible destination remains unknown, Romano is certain a move away from London is on the cards.

“Although leaving West Ham in January is a concrete possibility, it is still too early to talk about where he could move to,” he wrote in his exclusive SubStack column.

“I am not aware of any clubs in particular who are preparing to approach but for sure he is one to watch over the next few weeks.”

During his first, and potentially last, season at the London Stadium, Ings, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered two assists in 37 games in all competitions.