£18 million man expected to leave West Ham in January

West Ham United attacker Maxwell Cornet is expected to leave the club during the January transfer window.

The £18 million signing has struggled for regular game time and he asked to leave the club during the summer transfer window as well.

The West Ham attacker has started just once across all competitions this season and he will be hoping to play more often.

He has shown his quality with Burnley in the past and he has been linked with clubs like Everton recently.

Dean Jones claims: “It’s one of the most bizarre Premier League storylines really at the moment. The guy does not get a look in. I don’t know what’s happened but I’m quite looking forward to him leaving so we can find out his version of events and how this has actually unravelled. He doesn’t fit in, he asked to leave West Ham. And I just hope that they manage to find a way to make it happen this time around because it should have happened in the summer. Extremely disappointing for all parties. But the bottom line is we need to find out why this has gone so wrong.”

There is no doubt that he could be a useful Premier League option for most clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

West Ham have players like Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta in the attack right now and all three players have been quite impressive. Cornet is unlikely to be able to force his way into the starting lineup any time soon and it would make sense for all parties to go separate ways.