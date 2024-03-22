West Ham winger tells David Moyes he is really frustrated

West Ham United winger Maxwell Cornet is still finding himself on the periphery of David Moyes’ squad. And he’s becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time.

After nearly two years of limited involvement, the 27-year-old Ivorian has expressed his discontent to Moyes. Since his transfer from Turf Moor to the London Stadium 20 months ago, Cornet has only made 34 appearances for West Ham.

In the summer of 2022, Moyes secured Maxwel Cornet for West Ham from Burnley by triggering his £17.5 million release clause.

Reports have indicated that the Ivory Coast international had sought to depart the Hammers in January to join Crystal Palace. However, he ultimately stayed in East London.

Maxwell Cornet frustrated with lack of game time at West Ham

Speaking to WHUFC.com, Cornet said:

“My time here has been up and down so far. I’m really frustrated because I can’t show the supporters that I can be decisive for the team and can score more goals because of a lot of things.

“I was injured, and when I came back it wasn’t the best moment for me because the team were doing well. The manager kept his confidence in the starters but that was normal as they had done well. It wasn’t a perfect time. I’m determined to find my best form here. Hopefully there are more opportunities to come.”

The Ivory Coast international has had minimal playing time this campaign, making just five Premier League appearances. In his sole start this term he notched a goal, but clearly there wasn’t enough reason for Moyes to include him more regularly after that.

It does seem like it’s the end of the road for Cornet at West Ham, and given the winger has publicly stated his frustrations with a lack of game time, he will likely request a move this summer.