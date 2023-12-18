Champions League draw: Man City and Arsenal learn Last-16 faith

The Champions League last-16 draw has been made and the next round of the competition offers up some tasty ties with defending champions Man City and Arsenal learning the next opponent to stand in their way of European glory.

The group phase of the competition offered a lot of drama with Man United and Newcastle finishing bottom of their groups, Copenhagen making it through to the last-16 and PSG finishing second to make their path even harder.

The road to London has now become clearer for the 16 clubs left in Europe’s top competition and the round of 16 draw is as follows:

FC Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs FC Barcelona

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Copenhagen vs Man City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

The two ties that stand out the most in the last-16 are Napoli vs Barcelona and Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid. Both will be very close contests and whoever emerges victorious will be serious contenders going into the quarter-finals.

The two English clubs will be very happy with their opponents for this stage of the competition, with defending champions Man City getting the easiest draw possible and Arsenal facing a tricky but beatable FC Porto.

Both Premier League outfits will hope to reach a home final at Wembley in June and will be looking to avoid any shock results in the early part of 2024.