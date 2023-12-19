£31.5m Chelsea ace has agreed contract extension but could still leave in January

January could once again prove to be a busy month for Chelsea Football Club.

At the beginning of the current year, the Blues tore up the rule book and spent a whopping £323m on just eight players (Boardroom.TV).

That type of spend was previously unheard of in a winter window but was certainly in keeping with what owner, Todd Boehly, evidently had planned for the west Londoners.

In each transfer window since he took over the club from Roman Abramovich, Boehly has really pushed the boat out financially, and there’s nothing to suggest that he won’t do the same again at the start of 2024.

Of course, for the club to continue to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, some players will have to leave.

One who appears certain to be doing just that is 21-year-old Ian Maatsen.

According to 90Min, Chelsea triggered the player’s 12-month extension meaning that he’s their player until 2025, with the idea that he would then agree terms on a new deal.

That hasn’t proved to be the case, and unless the Blues want the player to leave for free – Burnley had the option to sign him for £31.5m after his loan there – then the west Londoners have got to try and get some money in for him as soon as they can.

90Min also note that he’s only played for 130 minutes this season, so it’s blindingly obvious why Maatsen sees his future away from Stamford Bridge.