“All parties will be happy at the end” – Man City tell European giants what’s needed to sign big-named star

The future of Man City loanee Joao Cancelo looks like it will be in Barcelona but given the Catalan club’s financial issues, that is not 100% certain.

The full-back joined the La Liga giants this summer as part of a loan deal with Man City and the Portuguese star has been a key member of Xavi’s team since. Cancelo has played 20 matches for Barca, scoring three goals and assisting a further two.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been speaking about signing Cancelo and Joao Felix permanently next summer, saying via Fabrizio Romano: “Their agents, Atlético and Man City have already told us what’s going be needed to sign them.

“We want both Joãos to be a permanent part of the team, not on loan. Let’s see how it evolves. I feel all parties will be happy at the end.”

Cancelo has a contract at Man City until 2027 and given how highly the defender is regarded by many in the football World, the Portugal international will not be cheap.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can get a deal done for Cancelo as the club have promised things in the past and have not got it over the line.

The full-back would be a great signing for the Catalan club given his importance already to his team and Man City would get a large chunk of cash to put towards new signings.