Video: Emotional Sir Kenny Dalglish wins BBC Sport Personality Lifetime Achievement Award

Sir Kenny Dalglish is synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, so it was only right that his former Reds colleague, Alan Hansen, presented him with the BBC Sport Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Scot, who was surrounded by his family and a number of players that he’d either playerd with or coached during his career; Ian Rush, Tim Sherwood, John Barnes, Alan Shearer and others, got emotional when making his speech.

Ever humble, Dalglish clearly felt that he didn’t necessarily deserve the award whilst noting how honoured he was to receive it.

"That's the best team I've got." ?? Sir Kenny Dalglish pays tribute to his family, before remembering those who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.#BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/wgSxqGnJGz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2023

Pictures from BBC