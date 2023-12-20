Liverpool urged to replace Mo Salah with former Manchester City star

Jurgen Klopp has been told who he should replace Mo Salah with if the Egyptian was to leave the club.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest players to wear the Liverpool jersey, Salah has been the most important player of the German manager’s Merseyside career.

But at the age of 31, and with his contract ticking down, the Egyptian is being heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League.

The main interest stems from the Saudi Pro League, where multiple teams tried to sign Salah last summer and it does not look like that interest is going away anytime soon.

With the club reportedly valuing him at £150 million, former Liverpool Jermaine Pennant has revealed that they should move for Leroy Sane if he was to leave.

“Leroy Sane is a player that I think Liverpool could target if Salah were to leave.” He said in an interview via TeamTalk.

“We saw him at Manchester City and how good he was there, he’s gone on to Bayern Munich and taken his game up a notch, so there are players out there.”

The German winger left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich in 2020 and is currently in the middle of one of his best seasons in the Bundesliga.