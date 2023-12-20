Mauricio Pochettino reveals why Chelsea star came off early during Newcastle win

Enzo Fernandez was subbed off after only 32 minutes on Tuesday night with the Chelsea boss revealing why after the game.

The Blues secured their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout win against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Wilson pounced on an Axel Disasi mistake in the first half to give his side the lead before a Kieran Trippier error late in the second handed Mykhailo Mudryk a gift, which he gratefully slotted into the far corner.

Chelsea would go on to win the shootout 4-2 with stand-in goalkeeper, Đorđe Petrović saving Matt Ritchie’s penalty.

Speaking after the game, Mauricio Pochettino revealed why the Argentinian midfielder was subbed off early.

‘He felt sick.’ He said via the Metro.

‘He didn’t feel well before the game and then when he started to play, it wasn’t going well. He asked to come out because he wasn’t feeling well.’

Chelsea fans will be desperate for their team to go all the way in this competition as it remains their best chance to pick up any silverware this season.