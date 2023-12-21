Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid at forefront as a host of top European clubs reject the Super League

Bayern Munich’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, has reiterated the club’s staunch opposition to the European Super League following the European Court of Justice’s recent verdict.

The court ruled in favor of the Super League, condemning UEFA and FIFA’s actions as “illegal”.

The landmark ruling dismantles the major barriers, the inception of the European Super League appears imminent.

This has left the football world once again divided, with many expressing their dissent against the Super League.

Bayern Munich CEO has come out and made it very clear that Bayern remains resolute in its stance against the Super League, considering it a direct threat to the sanctity and significance of national leagues.

Dreesen emphasised Bayern’s commitment to bolstering national leagues, describing them as the bedrock of European football clubs.

He expressed Bayern’s unwavering support for the Bundesliga and emphasised their duty to fortify, rather than undermine the national league structures.

The statement from the CEO published on their site read:

“We have taken note of the judgment of the European Court of Justice.”

“However, this does not change the attitude of FC Bayern and the attitude of the European Clubs Association that such a competition would represent an attack on the importance of the national leagues and the equilibrium of European football.”

“The Bundesliga forms the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues form the foundation of European football clubs.”

“Therefore, it is our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not weaken them.

“We also support the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA. So once again it’s very clear: the door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed.”

Atletico Madrid become the first club to reject the European Super League after the verdict was announced.

Other clubs who have come out and rejected the ESL, includes: Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, AS Roma, PSG, AS Monaco, Feyenoord and Inter Milan

The controversial league is expected to remain the main talking point in the coming days as other clubs could follow suit.