European Super League format announced: 64 teams, 3 divisions, league stage and knockouts

The European Super League received a big boost today after the European Court of Justice ruled in favour of them.

The landmark ruling claimed that FIFA and UEFA’s ability to obstruct the creation of a new club football competition is against the EU Law, and deemed their actions “illegal”.

The ruling has dismantled any barriers that blocked the proposed league and the inception of the league appears to be imminent now.

A22, the company behind the Super League, announced a new format for the competition after the verdict was announced.

The competition will be based on a relegation and promotion format – and will have two stages, a league stage and a knockout stage.

There will be a total of 64 teams divided into three divisions, Star, Gold and Blue.

The Star league and Gold league will comprise of 16 clubs divided into two groups of eight. Meanwhile the Blue league will have 32 clubs divided into 4 groups of eight.

During the league phase, teams will engage in home-and-away fixtures, playing each opponent twice. Subsequently, the top four clubs from the Star and Gold leagues and the top two from each group in the Blue league will progress to the knockout stages.

The knockout phase will adopt a two-legged tie format akin to the current structure, culminating in a final showdown at a neutral venue.

 

