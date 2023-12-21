Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to have asked for three signings this summer that ultimately ended up joining Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to German outlet Sport Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Tuchel named Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount as three players he wanted to sign during the summer, only for Rice and Havertz to end up at Arsenal instead, while Mount moved from Tuchel’s former club Chelsea to Man Utd.

Tuchel also asked for the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham, and he at least got his wish there, with the England international proving a superb addition at the Allianz Arena with some world class performances so far this term.

Still, Rice has also had a tremendous impact at Arsenal, so one imagines Bayern would have loved to have brought him in, while Havertz is also starting to settle at the Emirates Stadium after a slow start.

Mount, by contrast, has struggled at United, mostly due to injury problems, so Bayern perhaps dodged a bit of a bullet there.

One can only imagine, though, how much of a force Bayern would have been if they’d had both Rice and Kane in their squad this season.