Jurgen Klopp praises Premier League star with 52 goals once linked with Liverpool; calls him his ‘favourite’ player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen.

The Reds thrashed West Ham 5-1 at Anfield last night to qualify for the semi-finals of the League Cup.

It was a one-sided affair, with Liverpool attempting 29 shots compared to West Ham’s 2. West Ham’s initial shot of the game came in the 70th minute, and their second shot, resulting in a goal, was Jarrod Bowen’s in the 77th minute.

Despite being outplayed, Bowen produced a moment of magic with a stunning finish to give West Ham a glimmer of hope making it 3-1 before Liverpool went on to score two more to seal the victory.

Klopp was full of praise for Bowen before the game, labelling him as his “favourite player” outside his current squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via Daily Mail):

“Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players.”

“It’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”

The German seems to be very fond of Bowen as this is not the first time he has heaped praise at West Ham star. Twice before he has praised the 27-year-old in his pre-match interviews.

Bowen has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, in particular in the summer of 2021.

He’s been the standout player for the Hammers this season, netting 10 goals in 16 league games. Across all competitions, he boasts 52 career goals and 35 assists in 180 appearances for the club.

Whether the manager’s continued public admiration can lead to a move to Anfield in the future remains to be seen.