Tottenham star shares promising update as he confirms imminent return

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven made an appearance on the Darts today where he not only won a game but also delivered an injury update.

The Dutch defender joined Spurs in the summer and made an instant impact becoming one of their best players as he formed a formidable partnership at the back alongside Cristian Romero.

But he suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea which has kept him out since with initial reports claiming he would be out till February.

But recent reports have claimed that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be back sooner than expected.

And the player has now himself confirmed that he is set to return almost a month earlier.

According to journalist Rob Maul, the former Wolfsburg star was in attendance at the Darts where he won a nine-dart challenge on the Ally Pally stage and beat retiring darts referee Russell Bray.

He then gave a big boost to Tottenham announcing that he should be back training in a couple of weeks.