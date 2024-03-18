Tottenham star expected to be out of the clash against Luton Town

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven picked up an injury during their 4-0 win against Aston Villa last week.

The Dutchman was phenomenal in the first-half and was easily the best player on the pitch, helping keep the game 0-0.

But soon after the restart, he picked up a hamstring injury and was taken off. He was replaced by new January signing Radu Dragusin who did a decent job after coming on to help the team secure a massive win over their top 4 rivals.

Ange Postecoglou revealed after the game that the injury is not too serious. He missed the game against Fulham but the manager suggested that he should be back after the international break.

However, injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has now the shared the latest regarding the centre-back.

Dr Rajpal Brar on Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven

According to the doctor, the 22-year-old may not be back in time for the Luton game.

He claims that the severity of the injury has not been properly disclosed as yet but if the manager’s claim is to believed, it is not too serious.

The injury expert adds that while the comments from Ange are positive, he believes a return against Luton is unlikely.

Dr Brar told Tottenham News:

“Sounds like the assessment is ongoing but the comments from Ange are positive.

“We don’t have much information other than it being a thigh injury so it’s hard to give best vs worst case but typically that would be a difference of days vs months out.

“A better gauge will be to see how he’s training after the international break.

“I still think it’s unlikely he’s back for the next game.“

Radu Dragusin did not have the best of games in his first start with Tottenham as Spurs lost 3-0 to Fulham on Saturday.

Which is why Tottenham fans will hope that Micky is back in time for their next game on 30th March, as they can not afford to lose any more points.