Mauricio Pochettino brutally honest on Chelsea being “own enemy”

Mauricio Pochettino expressed disappointment with Chelsea’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal as missed chances played a role in their 2-1 defeat against Wolves at Molineux.

Wolves were rewarded for their first-half efforts as they held off Chelsea, with Raheem Sterling missing a golden chance to equalise by shooting straight at Jose Sa instead of passing to Cole Palmer for a tap-in.

Raheem Sterling’s inexplicable lapse in judgment after missing a golden chance early in the game led to frustration, and he ended the match with a yellow card for simulation as he appealed for a penalty in the final moments.

Chelsea’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal was evident as they had 16 shots but tested Sa infrequently. Matt Doherty added a second for Wolves in added time after a poor clearance attempt by Benoit Badiashile.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku headed his first Chelsea goal on his Premier League debut, but by then, few away fans remained inside Molineux to witness it.

Wolves, despite financial constraints and a new head coach in Gary O’Neil, now sit level on points with Chelsea in the table. The Blues, who have spent over £1 billion on recruitment in the last 18 months, faced frustration from their fans as big-money summer signing Nicolas Jackson received ironic cheers upon being substituted.

In reflection of the game, Pochettino stated: “That’s why we didn’t win today, because in the first half we had the chances to score. In the Premier League if you’re not clinical enough when you have chances, always you can concede.”

He added: “I agree we’re our own enemy. I don’t want to take credit away from Wolves. They scored and they did their job.”

Despite Chelsea spending over £1 billion on their squad, the Blues have only recorded six wins in 18 Premier League games this season and they are closer to the drop zone than they are closer to the European places. This highlights the poor transfer strategy of Todd Boehly’s board.