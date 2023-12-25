West Ham United attacker is ready to leave the club in January for Ligue 1 giants

West Ham United star Said Benrahma is reportedly set to leave the club next month to join Lyon.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, talks are already underway between Benrahma and French giants Lyon.

Benrahma’s role has been reduced with David Moyes regularly opting for Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Pacqueta and Muhammed Kudus in attack.

Bowen has scored 11 Premier League goals this season while Kudus, who signed from Ajax last summer for £38m, has scored 6 goals.

Since West Ham’s 3-2 defeat against Brentford at the start of November, Benrahma has not started for the Hammers. He has made two appearances from the bench and remained an unused substitute on five occasions.

The 28-year old attacker is now interested in leaving and starting a new adventure in France.

Lyon are currently placed 15th in Ligue 1 and are ready to splash the cash in the next month to get their way out of trouble.

Benrahma joined West Ham for a fee of £25m plus £5m in add-ons but it remains to be seen how much Lyon are willing to pay for the Algerian international.

L’Equipe has mentioned Lyon are ready to spend €50m in the winder transfer window to make their way back up in the Ligue 1 standings.

talkSPORT has backed up L’Equipe’s claim that the Premier League winger is indeed a target for the sleeping French giant.

Former West Ham player and assistant manager Stuart Pearce has suggested it’s time for Benrahma to leave for a new experience.

“It’s not come as a surprise to me,” said Pearce.

“I think I read somewhere that Saudi [Arabia] might be interested in him as well.

“I don’t think he’s played regularly enough and consistently enough here to say they need to hang on to him.

“It might be time for him to move on potentially and reinvest the money.”