£65k-a-week West Ham forward hoping for exit in January

West Ham United are open to selling Maxwel Cornet in the January transfer window.

The Ivorian star has failed to make it to the West Ham starting XI this season, with manager David Moyes trusting Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Pacqueta and Muhammed Kudus.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in signing the Hammers star.

West Ham are flying high this season and ended 2023 with a famous win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos ensured the three points for West Ham, which resulted in the Premier League club registering their highest points tally at the midway point of a Premier League season.

Cornet, who joined West Ham after they triggered the £17.5million in his Burnley contract, has spent the season on the sidelines watching others play.

Turkish media outlet Takvim have reported that the 27-year old has been offered to Fenerbahce. The Premier League club is ready to listen to offers for him in the region of £6million.

Cornet still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his £65,000-per-week contract but he is willing to let it all go for regular playing time at another club.

West Ham see Cornet as an asset who can help them raise transfer funds so that they can sign a striker in this transfer window.

Moyes plans to keep faith in the players that have played well in the first half of the season which means there will be no further opportunities for Cornet at the club.

Thilo Kehrer is another player that is being linked with a move away from the London Stadium.