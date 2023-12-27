David Moyes has told his friends and people close to him that he will not be the manager of West Ham United next season.

Sources have told Football Insider that the 60-year old manager knows that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Moyes was appointed as the manager of the Hammers in December 2019 when he joined to replace the outgoing Manuel Pellegrini.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Moyes feels that the club chiefs do not plan to hold on to him as he has not received any signals over a new deal.

The Irons hierarchy is currently assessing candidates to replace Moyes. This comes as huge surprise as West Ham is currently doing well under him and he steered them to their second ever European trophy when they won the Conference League.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager feels he has done well at the club with the resources available at him and he wants to build on a strong first half of the season.

A section of West Ham fans want their team to play non-cautious and attacking football and Moyes has been often accused of playing defensive football.

Not only are the Hammers doing well in the Premier League this season but they have also made it to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after winning five of their six games.

The Hammers travel to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after a convincing win against Manchester United in their last Premier League match.