Video: Alejandro Garnacho pulls one back for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Manchester United have finally scored their first goal in 440 minutes of football thanks to a tap in from Alejandro Garnacho.

Man United have come out fighting in the second half and actually found the back of the net minutes earlier through Garnacho, however the Argentine failed to check his run from Marcus Rashford’s through ball. However, he learned his lesson when Rashford found him at the back post to give United a life line.

This time Alejandro Garnacho's goal does count! ? It's a great counter from Man Utd as the Argentine scores the Red Devils' first goal in just over seven hours of football #PLonPrime #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/VeJAJeWmLO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2023

It looked as though Aston Villa were going to negotiate their way to a huge three points at Old Trafford, but the tempo from the home side has vastly improved in the second half, and there’s plenty of football left to be played.