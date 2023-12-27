Liverpool to enter talks with pacey 26-year-old

Liverpool are reportedly in pursuit of a new left-back and has initiated discussions with Fulham regarding the potential acquisition of left-back Antonee Robinson, as reported by 90min.

Liverpool are facing a shortage of natural left-backs due to injuries, with Andy Robertson suffering a dislocated shoulder and Kostas Tsimikas breaking his collarbone. Consequently, Jurgen Klopp has been relying on Joe Gomez in the left-back role. In light of this, Liverpool is actively exploring the option of signing a new left-back, with Antonee Robinson identified as a potential solution.

According to 90min, Antonee Robinson is reportedly open to a move to Anfield, and Liverpool is now working towards reaching an agreement with Fulham for the 26-year-old left-back.

With both Robertson and Tsimikas facing long-term absences, relying on Joe Gomez as the only alternative poses a significant risk for Liverpool. While Liverpool would have preferred reinforcing other positions, the left-back crisis demands immediate attention. Waiting for the return of Robertson and Tsimikas might jeopardise their title bid this season, prompting the urgency to secure a suitable left-back like Antonee Robinson in the January transfer market.

The addition of the American international would give Liverpool some extra pace down the sides, and with Jurgen Klopp liking to play a high defensive line, Robinson’s speed could help cover off the through balls in behind the Reds’ back four.