Premier League star with most interceptions this season being monitored by Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Fulham’s Antonee Robinson ahead of a potential summer move as the USA international continues to impress this season.

The 26-year-old has been a top performer for Marco Silva’s team throughout the current campaign and according to Football Insider, the Reds have had their attention captured by the left-back.

Liverpool’s data on Robinson has been very positive and the full-back is high on a lot of metrics amongst Premier League players.

As per FBRef, Robinson leads the Premier League for interceptions this term (58) – making 18 more than Everton’s James Tarkowski in second place. The Fulham star is also among the best full-backs in England’s top flight for progressive carries, successful take-ons and progressive passes.

Robinson has been at Fulham since 2020 and has been a big success at Craven Cottage. The left-back has a contract at the West London club until 2028, therefore, the Premier League could demand a high fee.

Liverpool currently have Andy Robertson as their starting left-back with Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez as cover.

The Greek star could leave the Reds this summer and that would open up a space in the squad for Robinson, but there are still a lot of things that need to play out before that happens.

