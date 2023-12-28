Arsenal fans outraged after Gary Neville mocked them on social media

Gary Neville couldn’t resist teasing Arsenal fans after the Gunners conceded another contentious goal in their match against West Ham.
Arsenal found themselves trailing early at the Emirates after Tomas Soucek scored, and VAR reviewed whether Jarrod Bowen had kept the ball in play in the build-up. Despite the close call, the goal was given, reminiscent of a similar situation in a previous match against Newcastle, prompting Mikel Arteta’s memorable criticism of referees.
Gary Neville, on Sky Sports, recently demonstrated the controversial goal situation involving Arsenal against Newcastle earlier this season, highlighting the difficulty in determining whether the ball went out of play. Playfully, he later tweeted an image from the segment, emphasising the lack of conclusive evidence regarding the ball crossing the line in tonight’s contest.
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 28, 2023
In response to an Arsenal supporter’s comment claiming he was the worst full back in the Premier League, Gary Neville engaged with humour, continuing the banter on social media.
In all seriousness, the performance from Arsenal tonight is not a laughing matter because they’ve been completely shutdown by the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners are now two points behind league leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, West Ham are three points behind fifth place Tottenham Hotspur.
I told our team that they should not take Garry Nevell backing Arsenal serious because he is an anti Arsenal he can’t back Arsenal all he wants is the down fall of Arsenal I even iet know that Garry Nevell is like eating with the devil which is very dangerous he played for Man UTD but always his focus is on Arsenal and I know he can not wish Arsenal well and that is the more reason Man UTD can’t do well football is a game of chance sometimes it is good to lost so as to wake up,we go again from here this winning against us is not all that bad it will awaken the team it has been happening to many clubs this not difference from others but I warn again no Arsenal man or woman will listen to Garry Nevell and Michael Owen together with Jimmie Carragher every of there support to Arsenal is the opposite he is not supposed to be a pondit the only thing he can do is sitting down talk all bla bla bla cause his lazy.if he not lazy he would have been a coach ever before Arteta but his laziness can’t allow him to be a successful independent man with a trade if he said it’s not true let resign and start up something and see where he will find himself