Arsenal fans outraged after Gary Neville mocked them on social media

Gary Neville couldn’t resist teasing Arsenal fans after the Gunners conceded another contentious goal in their match against West Ham.

Arsenal found themselves trailing early at the Emirates after Tomas Soucek scored, and VAR reviewed whether Jarrod Bowen had kept the ball in play in the build-up. Despite the close call, the goal was given, reminiscent of a similar situation in a previous match against Newcastle, prompting Mikel Arteta’s memorable criticism of referees.

Gary Neville, on Sky Sports, recently demonstrated the controversial goal situation involving Arsenal against Newcastle earlier this season, highlighting the difficulty in determining whether the ball went out of play. Playfully, he later tweeted an image from the segment, emphasising the lack of conclusive evidence regarding the ball crossing the line in tonight’s contest.

In response to an Arsenal supporter’s comment claiming he was the worst full back in the Premier League, Gary Neville engaged with humour, continuing the banter on social media.

In all seriousness, the performance from Arsenal tonight is not a laughing matter because they’ve been completely shutdown by the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are now two points behind league leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, West Ham are three points behind fifth place Tottenham Hotspur.