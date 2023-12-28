Arsenal keeping tabs on 24-year-old German international amid injury woes

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Dortmund since joining the club in the summer of 2022 and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club.

A report from the Athletic claims that Arsenal are looking at several central defenders and the German international is on their radar. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to make a move for him in January.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber are currently sidelined with injuries and Arsenal could certainly use defensive reinforcements. However, the 24-year-old is a key player for Dortmund and they will not want to lose midway through the season.

Schlotterbeck is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Gunners and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be an attractive proposition for the defender and Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The North London outfit certainly have the finances to tempt Dortmund into selling the player as well.

Schlotterbeck has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Dortmund will demand a premium for the player if Arsenal come calling and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to pay up.