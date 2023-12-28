Pep Guardiola has announced Erling Haaland’s return date after injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has announced Erling Haaland is still not training with the team as he continues to recover from an injury.

The Premier League top scorer travelled with the team to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup but did not take part in the tournament.

He continued individual rehab as he aims to make a comeback inn January.

The Norwegian striker missed Man City’s win against Everton on Wednesday night. Guardiola has confirmed that his front man will also miss the clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Guardiola told Amazon Prime:

“Still he’s not with the team. He feels better with his bone but he hasn’t made one training session with us,”

“Unfortunately December is so congested with so many teams. January is so congested. Hopefully in January he can come back with us.”

The Spanish manager provided update about Kevin de Bruyne’s return:

“He’s coming back. Last week he trained with us,” the manager said.

“Today he had a little bit of fatigue because he’s training hard but of course he’s so important for us, like Erling.”

Manchester City returned to winning ways against Everton after goals from Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva.

The Premier League champions need to find their form of last season to keep up with Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Haaland and de Bruyne’s return is exactly what City need right now with the games coming thick and fast.