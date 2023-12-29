Defender confirms he would be interested in a move to Man United

Borussia Dortmund left-back Ramy Bensebaini has stated his desire to join Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s team is in desperate need to add reinforcements in the January transfer window. Man United need to turn their season around as soon as possible to get any chance of finishing in the top four.

After getting knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, a top four finish in the Premier League is the only thing that can save Man United’s season.

Bensebaini is someone Man United may look at as Luke Shaw is often used as a center-back by ten Hag and Sergio Reguilon has still not impressed since joining on loan.

The Dortmund star can be a good option for the Red Devils and add depth in their squad for the second half of the season.

“As for Manchester United, we’ll see,” he said in an interview with Algerian outlet La Gazette du Fennec.

“I’m slowly getting older, I’m [nearly] 30 years old now, but we’ll see. God willing!”

According to the Daily Express, Donyell Malen is another Dortmund star who would welcome a move to Old Trafford.

Malen was signed by the German club as Jadon Sancho’s replacement. Now the Dutch star can come to Man United to replace the exiled Sancho.

The two clubs could even look at the option of a swap deal involving the two players.

Sancho’s Man United career is well and truly over after falling out with ten Hag when the Man United manager criticised him for not training properly.