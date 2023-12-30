Video: Rodri gives Manchester City the lead with fantastic strike

Manchester City
The Spanish-holding midfielder has put his side in front after a precise finish into the bottom corner.

A win against the Blades on Saturday will put Manchester City back ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table and just two points behind Liverpool at the top of the table.

They have got off to a fantastic start at the Eithad with Rodri breaking the deadlock with a finish into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

