Man City star breaks incredible Premier League record that lasted 16 years

Man City were victorious over Man United in the Manchester derby on Sunday and during the 3-1 win, a 16-year record was broken by one of Pep Guardiola’s players.

The Premier League champions had to come from a goal down at the Etihad Stadium after Marcus Rashford scored a rocket after just eight minutes.

Phil Foden would produce a brace to win the game before Erling Haaland finished the match off for the Manchester club.

The win meant that Manchester City midfielder Rodri has broken a record that has stood for 16 years as the Spaniard has played in 59 games in all competions without tasting defeat – the longest streak of any Premier League player.

Rodri has not lost a club game since City’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in February 2023.

Man City’s Rodri breaks 16-year-old Premier League record

Rodri surpasses former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho who went 58 games without defeat, between November 2006 and February 2008.

This once again highlights the importance of the Spanish midfielder to Man City as he is a crucial part of their system.

Pundits often point out the 27-year-old’s absence when Pep Guardiola’s team lose without him and the City manager will be hoping to have him fit for the rest of the season as the Manchester club look to achieve back-to-back trebles.