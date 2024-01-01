“Deals to be done” – ex Arsenal man pledges former club to propose swap deal for Aston Villa’s star man

Former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs suggests that the Gunners should explore a potential swap deal for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder, having scored six Premier League goals in the current season, has attracted attention, with recent reports indicating Arsenal’s interest in signing him in January. However, considering Villa’s excellent position in the table, being above Arsenal, it would be silly to do business with a league title rival at this stage.

Kieran Gibbs has expressed his desire for Arsenal to consider a swap deal for Aston Villa’s defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, proposing forwards Emile Smith Rowe or Eddie Nketiah as potential options in an attempt to make negotiations more favourable for the Villans.

He told ESPN: “You can swap players, there are deals to be done there for sure. There’s Emile Smith Rowe, there’s Eddie [Nketiah], there’s deals to be done there [for Douglas Luiz] in this window.”

Arsenal aren’t the only team that are reportedly in for the talented Brazilian midfielder. Rumours suggest his former club Manchester City are keen to bring him back to the Etihad within the next couple of transfer windows.

Aston Villa won’t want to lose Luiz and they’re in a great position where they don’t have to sell him – they can dictate to these powerhouse football clubs if they do enter negotiations.