Ex Chelsea man hopes Blues don’t sell valuable asset to rivals

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has advised his former club against selling Conor Gallagher to Tottenham, emphasising the significance of retaining the midfielder for the Blues.

Various reports in the British media suggest that Chelsea ade considering selling Gallagher to generate funds for their January transfer targets. Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Gallagher and may make a move for the 23-year-old now that the transfer window is open.

Chelsea’s willingness to sell the English midfielder has surprised many, considering his consistent presence in Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield at Tottenham. Chelsea’s board has faced criticism for reportedly considering the sale of Conor Gallagher, a decision that goes against the wishes of their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has joined other pundits in urging the club not to sell Gallagher, emphasising the player’s qualities and leadership attributes that make him a valuable asset for the team.

The former Blues man told Amazon Prime Video: “I hope that they don’t (sell him) because he gives you the balance that at the moment you don’t have.”

The potential sale of Gallagher by the club, especially to Tottenham, is met with discontent among those associated with the club. However, Chelsea face financial fair play (FFP) constraints, necessitating the sale of assets for new signings, providing an opportunity for Tottenham to capitalise.