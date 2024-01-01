Chris Hughton reveals why Thomas Partey is not joining up with Ghana squad

Chris Hughton has revealed that the Arsenal midfielder will stay in North London so that he can recover from his injury.

Thomas Partey was a vital part of the Arsenal side that almost clinched the Premier League title last season and was arguably Mikel Arteta’s most important player.

But the midfielder has been hit with a series of injuries since making the move to North London as he has already missed the majority of this campaign.

The 30-year-old was spotted back training with the first team with many supporters assuming that he would be back fit for Ghana’s AFCON campaign.

But Partey was not named in the squad with head coach, Hughton, revealing why on Monday morning.

“I’ve spent a lot of this period of time with Thomas and also engaged the medical staff at Arsenal. They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player.” He said via 90 Min.

“This is a big injury for him, the biggest injury he’s had,”

With the club dealing with several injuries both to their defence and midfield, they may be forced to dip into the market if they wish to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.