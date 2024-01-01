Five managers who could replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under severe pressure after poor results in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Man United manager has failed to live up to expectations during his time at the club. His first season was promising in which he guided the club to a top four finish in the league, a League Cup win and final of the FA Cup.

His second season at the club has been disastrous with Man United finishing bottom of their Champions League group that included teams like Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Injuries have disrupted ten Hag’s plans at the club this season but even when his most important players have been fully fit and available, the results have gone against him and his team.

We take a look at the managers who could replace ten Hag at Man United.

Zinedine Zidane

The legendary Frenchman has been constantly linked with the Man United job. Zidane enjoyed a successful time with Real Madrid winning three back to back Champions League titles.

The former World Cup winner is a great of the game and he is someone who commands respect. His CV is full of successes at every level of his career.

Zidane has spoken of his desire to work in the Premier League, even though he has admitted he needs to improve his command on the English language.

He could be the perfect man for Man United who are looking for inspiration and exactly the kind of attitude that his Real Madrid teams famously showed.

Roberto De Zerbi

The Italian is currently one of the best young managers in world football. After joining Brighton to replace Graham Potter, he has proved to be a huge success at the club having taken them to Europa League.

De Zerbi is someone being eyed by a lot of big clubs around the world, most notably Manchester City who see him as a long term replacement of Pep Guardiola.

The style of football with which his team plays is perfect for Man United and the fans would love to see that at Old Trafford.

Having proved himself at Brighton, De Zerbi deserves a chance at a bigger club and the opportunity to fight for the biggest titles in football.

Graham Potter

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager is currently without a job since April.

Potter managed to get a big move to Chelsea from Brighton but his time at the London club proved to be a disaster for all parties.

The English manager, who was once being dubbed as the next big thing in the managerial world, has to prove himself at a big club having seen considerable success at Brighton.

Potter has received offers from several clubs but he has rejected them. An offer from Man United will prove to be too difficult to reject. The Englishman is one of the clear favourites for the Man United job as he is someone admired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Xabi Alonso

Liverpool legend and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has taken the Bundesliga by storm.

His team currently sits at the top of the league standings, ahead of Bayern Munich. Not only are they getting great results this season but also playing some of the best football in Europe.

Having learned the art of managing from people like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso has taken Leverkusen from a relegation threatened team to title contenders.

His experience across different leagues in Europe as a player makes him a promising prospect for the big Man United job.

Julen Lopetegui

The former Real Madrid and Wolves boss has been tipped by many to replace ten Hag at Man United.

The Spaniard has enough experience to take the job at Old Trafford having worked for the Spanish national team, Sevilla and Madrid.

He left his job at Wolves before the start of this season due to financial problems at the club. Man United could provide him the perfect platform to take his career and the club to the next level.