West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options in January and they have identified the Montpellier striker Akor Adams as a target.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 23-year-old has attracted the attention of the London club with his performances but a deal could be difficult to complete.

Adams has been an impressive for this season scoring seven goals in the league and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Michail Antonio and and Danny Ings.

West Ham have improved their squad with a number of quality signings at the start of the season but they need a reliable finisher at their disposal. Ings has suffered from persistent injury problems and Antonio is clearly past his peak.

Signing a talented young striker should be a priority for West Ham in January and David Moyes is looking at players like Serhou Guirassy as well.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham comes forward with an offer to sign the Montpellier striker in the next few days.

The French outfit will not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season and therefore the Hammers will have to come forward with a lucrative package in order to convince them.

A move to West Ham will be a tempting option for the 23-year-old striker and he will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. Adams is still quite young and regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.