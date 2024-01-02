“I love this player” – Former Arsenal star singles out “exceptional” player who’s helped revive Gunners

Former Arsenal star Gilles Grimandi has singled out Bukayo Saka for praise despite his lack of recent form in what has been a difficult patch for the Gunners.

Saka has been a star player for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, and has long looked like one of the very finest young players in world football with the goals and assists he offers the side.

Grimandi is a big fan of the England international for the way he’s established himself as such a key figure in getting Arsenal back towards the top of the Premier League and playing in the Champions League again after a lengthy absence from Europe’s top club competition.

Saka may not be right at the top of his game at the moment, but hardly anyone in this Arsenal side is, with other big names like Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli not looking quite as good as they did last season.

Still, few Arsenal fans would argue with Grimandi’s assessment of the player, as the Frenchman paid tribute to all his various attributes that make him such an asset to the north London club.

“I’ve got a special affection – not just from this season, but last season also – for Bukayo Saka,” Grimandi exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“I love this player; he’s played a major role in getting Arsenal back to this level. For me, his attitude, his ability, everything about him is exceptional. He’s a top class player.”