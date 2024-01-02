Aston Villa set to terminate player’s contract this week

Aston Villa are reportedly set to cancel Lamare Bogarde’s loan spell at Bristol Rovers before arranging for him to join another club.

The 19-year-old looks a promising talent, though he’s surely not ready for a run in Unai Emery’s first-team just yet.

It remains to be seen where Bogarde will end up next, but it seems his time in Bristol will soon be coming to an end.

Although Bogarde played a lot at the start of the season, he’s no longer getting as many minutes as Villa would ideally like, so it seems wise to find him another loan move.

