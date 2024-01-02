Man City have begun talks with £78m player who is also a Man United target

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old centre-back has impressed clubs across Europe in his breakthrough campaign.

The youngster has been so impressive that speculation has started about a big money transfer involving him this month or in the summer. Manchester City are among a number of big clubs keeping an eye on the teenager.

French outlet Le 10 Sport have reported that Lille are not interested in selling the defender and they are demanding a staggering fee from the clubs enquiring about Yoro.

The report also claims that Pep Guardiola and his team have already begun talks with Yoro over joining the Premier League champions.

City are facing competition from their arch rivals Manchester United to sign Yoro. The French club have been quoting the asking clubs a price of €90m (£78m).

Liverpool and PSG are the other clubs monitoring the situation.

Another player being linked with the treble-winners is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the German star is being touted to join his former manager Pep Guardiola.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to reshape his squad and Kimmich is likely to leave his boyhood club.

Man City are set to be active in the transfer market, as Guardiola usually is, to build on their successful treble-winning season.

Guardiola needs reinforcements to keep up with the pace Liverpool have set in the Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp’s team leads the standings having won 45 points from 20 matches this season.