Fabio Carvalho is reportedly expected to make the loan move back to Fulham after returning to Liverpool from RB Leipzig this January, according to Sport Bild.

The Portugal Under-21 international left Liverpool for a loan move to Leipzig in the summer, but he ended up being recalled by the Reds after barely featuring for the Bundesliga side in the first half of this campaign.

Carvalho looked a superb talent during his time at Fulham, and it seems Liverpool are now ready to send him back there in an attempt to get him playing again and to get his promising career back on track after this difficult spell in the last year or so.

Fabrizio Romano has also mentioned interest from Southampton in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, but it may be that LFC would rather he moves to play in the Premier League instead of making the step down to the Championship.

Liverpool fans will just hope Carvalho can regain some confidence and put his recent struggles behind him, perhaps then putting him in a good position to come back and challenge for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

Fulham have had a decent season and play the kind of attacking football that could be a good fit for the way Carvalho plays.