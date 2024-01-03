London rivals set to battle it out for £50m Man City ace as Newcastle interest cools

The January transfer window could prove to be another interesting one for Man City, as the hierarchy seek to give Pep Guardiola’s side the boost it needs to kick on from this point and seek to overhaul their nearest rivals as they look to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

That could mean one or two new signings being brought into the club or one or two being shipped out in order to trim some fat from the squad so to speak.

The future of one player has been spoken about for some while now, and it appears certain that England international, Kalvin Phillips, will be on his way to a new employer before the month is out.

It’s believed that Newcastle United have had a long-standing interest in the midfielder, however, as i sport (subscription required) note, the Magpies have yet to make any real noises regarding a switch on loan or otherwise.

As a result, the £50m-rated (Goal) ace could be at the centre of a tug of war between Fulham and Crystal Palace according to the outlet.

From the player’s perspective, anywhere but City would be preferable given that the European Championship is only a few months away now, and he needs to be playing regularly to ensure he’s front and centre when Gareth Southgate picks his squad.