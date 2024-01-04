Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano says he is “not denying” Manchester United transfer rumours involving Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, though he played down the prospect of a move for the time being.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has been in superb form for Palace in recent times, and Romano says he’s not surprised to see stories about him, even if it’s too early to know for sure about his next move.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Man Utd would not be making decisions on signings like this just yet, with plans likely to become more formalised and concrete by the summer.

“Some fans have asked me about the Michael Olise story yesterday. I’m not denying any story at this point but it’s just too early to say for sure,” Romano said.

“INEOS will decide on the summer plans in the next months, not now. Obviously all top clubs in England are monitoring Olise – he’s doing fantastic at Crystal Palace, so I’m not surprised by the stories. But I’m still told that the time for decisions on summer moves is not now.”

Olise would certainly be an exciting addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, however, especially as players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have been so poor at Old Trafford.

There is clearly the need for some new attacking players, and Olise has already shown what he can do in the Premier League, and at the age of 22 he still has time to improve even further.