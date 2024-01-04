Man United interested in signing 24-year old Brazilian star

A deal is reportedly in the works for Manchester United to sign Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

Newcastle United are also interested in signing Ederson, who has emerged as one of Italy’s breakout talents this season.

After scoring five goals in all competitions this season, the midfielder has impressed Man United and a move in the January transfer window could now be possible.

Erik ten Hag as already admitted that the Red Devils are looking to sign five or six players this month and the Serie A midfielder could be one of them.

According to Goal Brasil, the South American’s star’s performances have impressed United’s board and the signing of the Atalanta midfielder could soon become a reality.

The Red Devils need reinforcements to their squad with the club sitting in eighth place in the Premier League after a disastrous season.

United’s latest defeat came against Nottingham Forest when they were beaten 2-1 by the Premier League minnows.

A midfielder with an eye for goal is someone that could fill a huge gap in the United midfield and ten Hag would love to have a player like him.

But according to the same report, Ederson won’t be able to leave Atalanta for cheap and United may find it difficult to sign the Brazilian midfielder this month due to the high asking price set by the Italian club.

A striker is also on the agenda of the Man United manager who is looking to sign key players in a number of different positions.