“We are talking” – Ten Hag names two players Man United are discussing futures with

Man United recently activated one-year extensions in the contracts of several players but Erik ten Hag has named two more stars the Manchester club are having discussions with over their futures.

Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all had their deals extended as their contracts expired at the end of the season, with the potential for further extensions still being discussed.

It was reported by ESPN last week that United will not be activating the extension in Raphael Varane’s current deal, while Anthony Martial finds himself in the same situation.

Both players will be free to leave at the end of the campaign but Ten Hag has stated that Man United are in talks with the pair.

Speaking at his press conference today, Ten Hag said about the Man United pair via Fabrizio Romano: “We are talking with Rapha Varane and Anthony Martial, and we triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri.”

It is uncertain what the Premier League giants are discussing with the players but maybe short-term deals with lower salaries may be on the cards.