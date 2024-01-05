Mauricio Pochettino reveals Chelsea star will not start FA Cup clash due to an ‘issue’

The Chelsea boss has stated that Christopher Nkunku will not start against Preston this weekend as he is suffering from an ‘issue’.

The French forward completed his highly anticipated move to London in the summer but was hit with an immediate setback as he picked up an injury in preseason.

After months on the sideline, Nkunku finally made his Chelsea debut against Everton in the Carabao Cup, as he came off the bench and scored in the penalty shootout to help his side progress to the semi-finals.

But it seems that he has been hit with ‘issues’ as Mauricio Pochettino revealed in his press conference ahead of their FA Cup clash with Preston.

‘I am going to tell you Christoph is not going to start tomorrow as he suffered issues during the week but he is going to be in the squad,’ the Chelsea manager said via Metro.

‘We need to be careful with him.’

His fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia will also miss the clash as he picked up a quad injury during the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace with Pochettino revealing he doesn’t know when he’ll be back.

These injuries will be some concern to Chelsea fans as their long list of absentees seems to never end.