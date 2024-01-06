Video: Spurs keeper involved in a heated spat with teammate after the game last night

Tottenham’s goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, was seen engaged in a heated exchange with teammate Ryan Sessegnon after the match last night.

Tottenham secured advancement to the next round of the FA Cup, courtesy of a remarkable 20-yard strike by Pedro Porro in the 78th minute.

Sessegnon marked his comeback from a prolonged injury during the win as he was subbed on for the final few minutes of the game, but his brief appearance didn’t go smoothly.

Vicario appeared visibly displeased with Sessegnon, leading to an animated confrontation between the two after the game.

The goalkeeper’s evident agitation hinted at his dissatisfaction with Sessegnon’s performance during his cameo.

