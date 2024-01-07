Confirmed Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: Van Dijk absent for Reds

Arsenal host Liverpool in a huge FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday as both teams come into the match in different veins of form.

The Gunners have had a miserable festive period having failed to win any of their three matches. That is the opposite of the Merseyside outfit, who come into today’s game having won back-to-back games in the Premier League against Burnley and Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to make a statement in front of their fans and a win will give the club a lift following recent results.

The Spanish coach has made three changes from the team that lost to Fulham on New Year’s Eve with Ramsdale, Jorginho and Nelson coming in for Raya, Martinelli and Nketiah.

Gabriel Jesus is absent due to a knee injury that was reported on Sunday morning.

?? ???????? ?? ?? Jorginho in the middle

? Nelson on the wing

? Havertz leads the line Let's start the year off right, Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/EH9xqouM2S — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2024

As for the away side, Jurgen Klopp’s team will be very confident coming into today’s FA Cup clash, despite the absence of Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have had a great start to their season as they remain in contention for every trophy on offer.

Salah and Wataru Endo are not available for selection today due to international commitments, while Dominik Szoboszlai is currently unavailable with an injury.

Therefore, Klopp has made four changes from the Newcastle win on Monday with Van Dijk, Endo, Szoboszlai and Salah all replaced by Quansah, Mac Allister, Gakpo and Elliott.