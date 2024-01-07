Video: Classy moment from Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid star offers blanket to ball boy

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham showed he’s a class act by offering his blanket to a ball boy during the freezing cold conditions in yesterday’s Copa del Rey game.

Los Blancos won 3-1 away to Arandina in their cup game, but Bellingham also caught the eye with this nice moment of generosity to a kid who must’ve been shivering away on the touch line…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham Hotspur submit €26.6m offer to sign 21-year-old ace
Exclusive: Star is probably too expensive for Man United & Chelsea this January, says transfer expert
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Man Utd decided against beating Tottenham to Timo Werner transfer

Bellingham is having a great first season in Spain, having moved to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund during the summer.

The England international’s fine form in front of goal has helped Real to joint-top of La Liga, and yesterday’s win will also give them hope of winning the Copa del Rey again after lifting the trophy last season.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.