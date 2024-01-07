Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham showed he’s a class act by offering his blanket to a ball boy during the freezing cold conditions in yesterday’s Copa del Rey game.

Los Blancos won 3-1 away to Arandina in their cup game, but Bellingham also caught the eye with this nice moment of generosity to a kid who must’ve been shivering away on the touch line…

? El gesto más humano de @BellinghamJudehttps://t.co/zSHrg118RK Con el termómetro bajo cero, el jugador del Real Madrid no dudó en darle su manta a un recogepelotas en Aranda de Duero pic.twitter.com/xw6bg18iV0 — ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) January 6, 2024

Bellingham is having a great first season in Spain, having moved to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund during the summer.

The England international’s fine form in front of goal has helped Real to joint-top of La Liga, and yesterday’s win will also give them hope of winning the Copa del Rey again after lifting the trophy last season.