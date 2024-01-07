Video: Luis Diaz smashes ball home as Liverpool eliminate Arsenal from FA Cup

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup as a Luis Diaz goal helped the Reds to a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. 

The home side were the better of the two teams for the majority of the match but fell behind after 80 minutes when Jakub Kiwior headed into his own net.

As Arsenal pushed, Liverpool caught the Gunners on the counter-attack and the second came in the dying moments when Diaz finished off the move.

This is a huge win for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who remain in every competition.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Alexander-Arnold free-kick may have won FA Cup clash for Liverpool as Arsenal star heads into own net
Borussia Dortmund ‘send official proposal’ to Chelsea for 21-year-old defender
Video: Erling Haaland was not happy with Man City star laughing at his outfit
More Stories Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.