Bayern Munich ‘in talks’ to hijack Spurs’ top target, seeking immediate signing

Tottenham’s pursuit of Radu Dragusin remains in limbo as they struggle to strike an agreement with Genoa.

The player has already agreed personal terms with Tottenham, and it is now up to the two clubs to reach to a consensus regarding the transfer fee.

Spurs initially had made a verbal offer of €23m, but it was rejected as it fell short of Genoa’s €30m valuation.

It was then reported that Spurs would come back with a revised offer for the Romanian defender and last night, it was reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri that Genoa had turned down their second offer worth €25m plus bonuses.

The deal that Tottenham fans would have hoped would be simple enough to close is dragging on, and other suitors are beginning to enter the race.

Napoli’s interest in the player is well established, but the move is unlikely due to the player’s preference to move out of Italy and complications arising from image rights.

Now, the latest report suggests that Bayern Munich are entering the fray, aiming to hijack Spurs’ deal for Dragusin.

According to Romanian outlet Gazeta Sporturilor (via iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich have joined in the race for Dragusin and are in talks over a January move. It claims that the German side ‘have no intentions of wasting time in negotiations’.

Allegedly, they are prepared to meet Genoa’s €30 million asking price and want to secure his immediate transfer.

Bayern have joined Tottenham and Napoli in the race for Genoa defender Radu Dr?gu?in (21) and are in talks over a January move. Bayern 'have no intention of wasting time in negotiations'. Genoa want €30m for the Romanian defender, which is not a problem for Bayern – the German… pic.twitter.com/y6Kp4jjImi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 8, 2024

Losing their prime transfer target over a mere difference in valuation could disappoint Tottenham fans, especially considering their urgent need for a defender.

However, as negotiations linger on, Daniel Levy’s prolonged approach might make it increasingly challenging for Spurs to finalise the deal.