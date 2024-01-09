Chelsea closely following Arsenal transfer target who’s available for €60million

Chelsea are reportedly also following the situation of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana closely this January, amid growing links with Arsenal.

The Belgium international has shone at Goodison Park, and it could soon earn him a big move away, though it seems he won’t come cheap as his asking price is said to be around €60million, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Onana could clearly do a job at Arsenal, where Thomas Partey’s season hasn’t got going because of constant injuries, but one imagines Chelsea would also do well to add the talented 22-year-old to their ranks.

The Blues are not at their best right now and Onana could be ideal to add more physicality to a midfield containing smaller players such as Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, while there could also be cause for concern with Conor Gallagher, who is nearing the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Onana would surely jump at the chance to join either Arsenal or Chelsea, as he’d be escaping a likely relegation battle at Everton.

Still, that’s all the more reason for the Toffees to try to keep him for as long as possible, as he could be crucial to helping them stay up this season.