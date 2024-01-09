Real Madrid ask Bayern Munich star to snub contract extension

Real Madrid are determined to sign Alphonso Davies in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Pettenberg, who claims the La Liga giants are in contact with the full-back’s agents over a possible summer deal.

? News #Davies: Real Madrid definitely wants him! He’s the desired left-back target next summer! Real bosses in regular contact with his agent. ?? Excl. detail: Real allegedly asked him NOT to extend with Bayern ?? ?? Negotiations with Bayern about a new contract beyond 2025… pic.twitter.com/iOvjGOide9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2024

Ahead of the Canada international’s contract ending in 18 months, Davies, 23, has ‘allegedly’ been asked not to renew so he can make a blockbuster switch to the Santiago Bernabeu a year before its expiry, presumably for a cut-price transfer fee too.

Failure to make a breakthrough in talks to extend his deal will see Bayern Munich lose one of their best, and most highly-rated, players to a direct European rival — an outcome that Thomas Tuchel will fear after being tasked with guiding the club to what would be their seventh Champions League trophy.

As for Davies, although his time in Germany could be coming to an end, with this season likely to be his last at the Allianz Arena, fans will thank him for his contributions but feelings of betrayal are sure to follow.

During his five years with the club, the 23-year-old, who has 44 international caps to his name, has scored eight goals and registered 28 assists in 176 games in all competitions.