Barcelona informed that CL giants are prepared to pay €100m for transfer of big-name Barca star

Barcelona have reportedly been informed that Bayern Munich were willing to pay as much as €100million for the transfer of Ronald Araujo.

However, it seems the Uruguay international remains untouchable at Barca, with details in the X post below…

??? Al Barça li han fet arribar que el Bayern estaria disposat a arribar als 100M€ per Araujo i emportar-se'l ja aquest mercat d'hivern ? Tot i això, l'uruguaià és intocable per a l'àrea esportiva ?? Ho ha explicat Sique Rodríguez al #QTJ! https://t.co/MoLtnxDX3F — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) January 10, 2024

This follows on from Fabrizio Romano’s previous exclusive comments to CaughtOffside about Araujo’s future, with the reporter explaining that Barcelona were keen to keep the player and tie him down to a new contract, while he also showed no sign of wanting out of the Nou Camp.

Still, Romano also noted just how much Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was eager to sign Araujo, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to now see the information above coming out as well.

€100m would surely not be easy to turn down, but Barcelona also won’t want to be seen as a selling club, with someone like Araujo likely to be key to their future as the Catalan giants look to return to being a force of European football again after a difficult few years.