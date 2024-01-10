Barcelona informed that CL giants are prepared to pay €100m for transfer of big-name Barca star

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Barcelona have reportedly been informed that Bayern Munich were willing to pay as much as €100million for the transfer of Ronald Araujo.

However, it seems the Uruguay international remains untouchable at Barca, with details in the X post below…

This follows on from Fabrizio Romano’s previous exclusive comments to CaughtOffside about Araujo’s future, with the reporter explaining that Barcelona were keen to keep the player and tie him down to a new contract, while he also showed no sign of wanting out of the Nou Camp.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid have no interest in €50m Premier League star wanted by Man United
Leeds hero set to undergo medical at new club today; says goodbye after eight years with Whites
25-year-old goal machine opens door to West Ham or Palace transfer

Still, Romano also noted just how much Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was eager to sign Araujo, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to now see the information above coming out as well.

€100m would surely not be easy to turn down, but Barcelona also won’t want to be seen as a selling club, with someone like Araujo likely to be key to their future as the Catalan giants look to return to being a force of European football again after a difficult few years.

More Stories Ronald Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.